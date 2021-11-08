Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique holds grand opening in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Business is growing in Columbia County as a new bridal boutique opens its doors.

Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique is located on Fury’s Ferry Road.

Owners Jessica Baskett and Jennifer Grubs held their Grand Opening this past weekend, saying the boutique will offer both a lavish shopping experience as well as designer dresses that the owners hand-picked.

“We’re really here for the experience, we want every bride to have that experience, whether their looking for premium gowns, or she’s trying to buy a gown in a lower price point, we want everybody to have that experience,” says Baskett.

“Exactly it’s all about the experience at Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique,” says Grubbs.

Lace and Veil Bridal Boutique will be open Tuesday’s through Saturday’s but will offer V.I.P sessions on Sunday’s and Monday’s.