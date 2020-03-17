Kroger stores to shift service hours temporarily

(WJBF) – Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama will be temporarily adjusting their hours.
Effective Tuesday, stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
The company states that this change does not reflect issues with the supply chain. It is in response to increased customer demand and increased cleaning requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Local and national blood donations needed more than ever
- Golden Apple: Leon DeBerry
- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Augusta University, app available
- Parents frustrated with McDuffie County School District’s at-home learning packet pick up
- Help needed to get those hungry in the CSRA some food
- Area homeless shelters making adjustments amid coronavirus outbreak
- Jennie: Thoughts about “The One that Stayed Away” as we practice social distancing
- DHEC announces 14 additional coronavirus cases in S.C., total now 47