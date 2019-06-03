Johnsonville recalling jalapeno cheddar sausage due to possible contaminant

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of ready-to-eat jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage products because they may be contaminated with extraneous material like hard, green plastic.

The nationwide recall was announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019 with a "Best By" date of June 6, 2019 on the packaging.

The company notified FSIS after they received a consumer complaint regarding the hard plastic in the products.

There has been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions so far, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville, LLC. Consumer Relations Coordinator, at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 1-888-556-2728.