RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) – First Lady Jill Biden is in Augusta Wednesday to tour one of the county’s newest manufacturing facilities.

The first lady’s plane landed at Augusta Regional Airport Wednesday morning.

Air Force 2 at Augusta Regional Airport. Photo date: 11/8/23

After landing, the First Lady, along with Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and other city and education leaders, traveled to Aurubis to tour the new recycling facility. The First Lady’s visit is in conjunction with the City of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, the Richmond County School System, local, employers, trade unions, and other community partners.

Jill Biden will tour the Aurubis machinery room joined by Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson, Aurubis CEO Roland Harings, Richmond County Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw, Aiken Technical College President Dr. Forest Mahan, Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl, Georgia Department of Economic Development Director of International Investment Coryn Marsik, and Aurubis COO Inge Hofkens.

After the tour, the First Lady, Mayor Johnson, and Roland Harings will make remarks.

Augusta will launch a new registered apprenticeship program and over $1 million in employer investments. Since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, Georgia has seen over $37 billion in private investments across new battery and electric vehicle supply chain facilities, clean energy manufacturing, and semiconductors and electronics. These significant economic investments are creating over 27,000 new jobs in Georgia alone.