Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

FILE – This Jan. 1, 2018 file photo shows marijuana plants for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. California’s marijuana industry has been living off borrowed time _ most sales being made in the state’s new legal market involve cannabis stockpiled by retailers last year. The transition to new weed is coming with […]

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois’ first day of legal recreational marijuana generated over $3 million in sales. State officials announced Thursday that there were over 77,000 transactions on January 1st, the first day of legal sales.

Crowds began forming early in the morning. State officials say the first day went smoothly with few problems. Illinois is the 11th state to broadly allow marijuana’s use and sale for people 21 or older.

Neighboring Michigan made it legal starting December 1st. Officials there say the first two weeks of sales generated about $3.1 million.