TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The International House of Pancakes is causing quite a stir again after teasing another name change.

IHOP officially changed their name to IHOb on June 11, however, it only lasted for a month.

Twitter users didn’t hold back with their opinions but that didn’t stop IHOP from testing that stunt again.

They shared a tweet on May 27 hinting the “P” will be changing again. But this time, no other hints were given.

We will find out what the “P” could be on Monday.