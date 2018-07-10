IHOb changing its name back to IHOP, says it faked it to promote new burgers
ATLANTA (WSB-TV) - On June 11, IHOP, the diner company known for fluffy pancakes, pulled the ultimate publicity stunt and announced it was changing its name to IHOb -- International House of Burgers.
Now the company admits it was just to promote its new burgers.
The restaurant chain kept up the charade for weeks, which prompted some customers to question if pancakes were still available.
“Spoiler alert: we still pancake pancakes,” the pancake house tweeted June 21.
