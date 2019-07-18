Hummus Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

(CNN) – Several brands of hummus are being recalled due to a listeria risk.

Brands to check for include 7-Select, Schnucks, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, Pita Pal, Lidl, Lantana, Hummus Hummus, Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme and Bucee’s.

You can find item numbers for the affected products at FDA.org

Lsteria is a serious infection that can cause diarrhea, fever, confusion and other flu-like symptoms.

It is especially dangerous for those who are already ill, young children, elderly people and pregnant women.

The recalls are voluntary.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

