How to navigate holiday gift returns

(CNN) – Did Santa bring you what you wanted for Christmas? Chances are there are some gifts you’d like to return or exchange.

They say it’s the thought that counts…

When it comes to holiday presents…not every gift is a winner.

Every retail and online store has its own policy when it comes to returns and exchanges.

Experts say check the fine print before you head to the store.

“Sometimes during the holidays there’s actually not the same return policy year round. Is there a restocking fee, do they accept a refund?”

Consumer Reports also recommends these three tips.

Number one: don’t open the box.

Keep the original packaging intact….otherwise retailers may charge you a restocking fee.

This is especially important for electronics.

Number two: keep those receipts.

Consumer Reports says having one will ensure you get a full refund…. otherwise… you’ll likely get store credit.

“Read the fine print to understand how we are going to return these gifts if our loved one doesn’t like them. Make sure we’re getting those gift receipts.”

And number three” bring your I.D.

Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse… and you may be required to show identification.

