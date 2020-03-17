Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.
During this time, the company states all store employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Local and national blood donations needed more than ever
- Golden Apple: Leon DeBerry
- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Augusta University, app available
- Parents frustrated with McDuffie County School District’s at-home learning packet pick up
- Help needed to get those hungry in the CSRA some food
- Area homeless shelters making adjustments amid coronavirus outbreak
- Jennie: Thoughts about “The One that Stayed Away” as we practice social distancing
- DHEC announces 14 additional coronavirus cases in S.C., total now 47