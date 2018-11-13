Honda recalling more airbag inflators due to risk of explosion

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WSPA) - If you own a Honda, you may have received a recall notice in the mail.

American Honda Motor Company, Inc. is recalling certain model year 2010-2012 Accord, 2010-2015 Crosstour, 2010-2011 Civic, 2010-2011 Civic Hybrid, 2010-2011 Civic NGV, 2010-2011 CR-V, 2014 FCX Clarity, 2010-2013 Fit, 2014 Fit EV, 2010-2014 Insight, and 2010-2015 Pilot vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front passenger airbag inflators in the affected vehicles may rupture when deploying during a crash. The potential for such ruptures occur in some of the airbag inflators after several years of exposure to high humidity.

"Honda suggests that you avoid having a passenger sit in the front passenger's seat until the recall repair has been performed," the NHTSA reports.

Honda dealers will replace the passenger's front airbag inflator free of charge.

The Honda recalls are the fourth part of a five-phase plan announced by the NHTSA in May 2016. The phased recalls will continue through December 2019. According to the agency, older vehicles and vehicles in areas with more continuous periods of heat and humidity were given higher priority.

If you didn't receive a notice, but have one of the vehicles listed above, you can check for any active recalls by entering your Vehicle Identification Number here.