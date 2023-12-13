AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shoppers are looking for those last minute Christmas gifts online. There are things you need to know before you click on that perfect present.

“Don’t feed into it. It’s that time of year where it is really out there, so just for your sake, don’t do it,” says one shopper, Cynthia Fields.

If you’ve received a text message that looks legitimate but asks for personal information, it’s probably a scam. An AARP study shows false shipment notifications increase during the holidays; from 29% in 2022 to 52% this year.

“Because it asks you to reply because you haven’t received shipment, and of course, if you haven’t ordered anything why would you be receiving an email to reply about a shipment that you’re missing…” says Fields.

That’s why local cyber experts, like IntelliSystems CEO Kevin Wade, urge you to take caution when holiday shopping this Christmas season.

“We tell people never click on links unless you’re expecting the email from the sender,” says Wade.

But shoppers I spoke with like Cynthia Fields tell me the scams don’t roll in only online. “If you previously have ordered anything from Target, and you know that it is your item, then that’s your item. If not, I still… do not click.”

So Fields and her husband make it their job to think before they click. She says, “Strongly, highly suggest shopping with a well-known company, not these ‘fly-by-tell-you-I’ll-have-something- that’s-yours,’ you can’t do without it– don’t do it. Stay with a legitmate business.”

Research also shows that during the holidays, 78% of Americans over the age of 65 are more likely to experience fraud in 2023.

“People will call people at home and say your account with Amazon has been breached. If you don’t have an account with Amazon, or if you’ve never bought with Amazon, well you know it’s a scam…” says Wade.

Christmas shopping can be an exciting and fun experience but remembering the scams and the frauds that happens often can save you stress and money.