Highest paying jobs in Augusta that require a bachelor’s degree

(STACKER) – While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Augusta using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Augusta.

#50. Social and community service managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

#49. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $63,100

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,810

– Employment: 42,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,470)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,670)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,200)

– Job description: Teach or instruct out-of-school youths and adults in basic education, literacy, or English as a Second Language classes, or in classes for earning a high school equivalency credential.

#48. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $63,390

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#47. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $64,170

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,870

– Employment: 73,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($104,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($103,590)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,140)

– Job description: Teach occupational, vocational, career, or technical subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#46. Accountants and auditors

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,670

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#45. Operations research analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $66,350

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,280

– Employment: 96,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)

— Salinas, CA ($124,950)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)

– Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decisionmaking, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, or implementation.

#44. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $68,110

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,090

– Employment: 84,610

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,340)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($107,320)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($104,870)

– Job description: Conduct research or perform investigation for the purpose of identifying, abating, or eliminating sources of pollutants or hazards that affect either the environment or public health. Using knowledge of various scientific disciplines, may collect, synthesize, study, report, and recommend action based on data derived from measurements or observations of air, food, soil, water, and other sources.

#43. Microbiologists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $69,540

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,840

– Employment: 19,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($112,850)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($110,690)

– Job description: Investigate the growth, structure, development, and other characteristics of microscopic organisms, such as bacteria, algae, or fungi. Includes medical microbiologists who study the relationship between organisms and disease or the effects of antibiotics on microorganisms.

#42. Dietitians and nutritionists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $69,910

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,150

– Employment: 66,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

– Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.

#41. Database administrators and architects

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,470

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#40. Chemists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $73,460

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($134,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

– Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

#39. Registered nurses

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $74,250

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#38. Labor relations specialists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,150

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,870

– Employment: 70,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,270)

— Spartanburg, SC ($111,380)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($103,990)

– Job description: Resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or coordinate grievance procedures to handle employee complaints.

#37. Loan officers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,580

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

#36. Network and computer systems administrators

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,500

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#35. Training and development specialists

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,580

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Employment: 318,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

#34. Logisticians

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,760

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– Employment: 184,230

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,200)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($112,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,510)

– Job description: Analyze and coordinate the ongoing logistical functions of a firm or organization. Responsible for the entire life cycle of a product, including acquisition, distribution, internal allocation, delivery, and final disposal of resources.

#33. Budget analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,940

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,690

– Employment: 49,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,650)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,450)

– Job description: Examine budget estimates for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations. Analyze budgeting and accounting reports.

#32. Technical writers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $79,670

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,590

– Employment: 48,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($96,270)

– Job description: Write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions. May assist in layout work.

#31. Construction managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $85,620

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#30. Information security analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $87,070

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

#29. Computer systems analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,030

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#28. Electronics engineers, except computer

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,400

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

#27. Computer hardware engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

#26. Management analysts

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $93,870

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#25. Industrial engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $95,100

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#24. Architects, except landscape and naval

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $95,970

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 103,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

– Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

#23. Computer programmers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#22. General and operations managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $100,470

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#21. Materials engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $102,000

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

#20. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,330

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#19. Chemical engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,670

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#18. Computer network architects

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $108,130

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#17. Human resources managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,320

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#16. Civil engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $111,270

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#15. Nuclear engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,300

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,130

– Employment: 15,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($140,060)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($139,530)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,680)

– Job description: Conduct research on nuclear engineering projects or apply principles and theory of nuclear science to problems concerned with release, control, and use of nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal.

#14. Purchasing managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,650

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#13. Financial managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,960

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#12. Medical and health services managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $114,440

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#11. Electrical engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $115,120

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#10. Sales managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $115,170

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#9. Mechanical engineers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $116,550

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#8. Industrial production managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $116,990

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#7. Insurance underwriters

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $119,010

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– Employment: 101,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)

– Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.

#6. Marketing managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $120,530

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#5. Natural sciences managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $120,790

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $128,980

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#3. Chief executives

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $144,340

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $147,660

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#1. Training and development managers

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Annual mean salary: $154,300

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.