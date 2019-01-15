Gymboree closing all 900 of its stores
U.S. (WJBF) -Retailer Gymboree is planning to close all 900 of its stores.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.
It will be the second filing for the children's clothing store in less than two years.
There is no word on when the Augusta Mall location will shutdown for good.
