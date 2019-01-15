Business & Consumer

Gymboree closing all 900 of its stores

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 12:02 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 02:16 PM EST

U.S. (WJBF) -Retailer Gymboree is planning to close all 900 of its stores.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.

It will be the second filing for the children's clothing store in less than two years. 

There is no word on when the Augusta Mall location will shutdown for good.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center