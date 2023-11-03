AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Groundbreaking was held Friday for a new FreshTake grocery store in Augusta.

The store will be located in the Washington Crossing shopping center at Washington Road near I-20.

The store is going in the building where the old Whole Foods was.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 6 spoke with Jackson Mitchell, the owner of Fresh Take. “It’s really designed with the shopper in mind to be able to shop the way they want. If they’d like to come in and eat and sit down, if they’d like to take it away, if they’d like to shop, pharmacy. We’re really meeting everyone’s needs under one roof.”

Mitchell said Fresh Take will offer an experience style grocery shopping, complete with eating on site and buying items for later.

It is expected to open summer 2024.