Google reveals a new shopping section in its search results on mobile devices

(CNN) – A popular new outfit making waves online? Google is making it easier to find it.

The search engine is rolling out a new feature for mobile devices this week.

It’s a new section that takes search terms like “running shoes” and showcases popular products from stores across the internet.

The new section focuses on clothing… shoes and accessories.

Google says you can filter the products by size… style and department.

Once you find what you’re looking for… Google will then list the sites where you can buy it.

It says users will eventually be able to compare prices and read product reviews in the search results.

But you still will have to go to a retailer’s website to actually buy the item.

