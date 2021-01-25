Goodwill of CSRA to hold drive-thru hiring fair, first of its kind

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – At a time when more people are in need of jobs, Goodwill in Augusta is trying out a new way to help with unemployment. Tuesday it’ll host a drive-thru job fair. It’s the first of its kind for Goodwill of Middle Georgia.

If this one works well, then more will be held at other facilities in the state. 17 employers will be looking to hire on Tuesday.

“The employers are actually not going to be physically there,” said Peter Bickel, VP of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA. “What we have done is gathered information from them and put the information for them in a packet that we will be providing to the people who come to the job fair. There will be Goodwill volunteers from the Job Connection and Career Centers and they will be providing some guidance and assistance.”

The Job Connection and Career Center remains open during the pandemic to help job seekers.

“It’s not just about finding jobs for people,” said Bickel. “We’re looking to increase people’s skill sets, their job readiness. If they lack the computer schools we have the ability to provide those. If they want to practice their interviewing skills we can help them with that as well.”

The drive-thru Job fair is Tuesday, January 26th from 10am – 1pm.

It’s being held at the Goodwill Job Connection and Career Center on Washington at Furys Ferry Road.

No registration is necessary.