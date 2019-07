Days after stepping into her new role as CEO of Augusta University Health System, Katrina Keefer joins The Means Report. She shares the background that led her to Augusta and her focus for patient centered care across the AU Health System.

Brad Means: Hello everybody and welcome once again to The Means Report. We appreciate you spending part of your day with us. Do you remember just a few short months ago when brand new Governor-to-be Brian Kemp was our special guest? It was really almost on the eve of his inauguration. Well we have a similar situation today, we have another CEO in our midst. She is just taken the reigns of Augusta University's Healthcare System and she is also the Executive Vice President of Health Affairs at Augusta University.