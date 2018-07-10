Georgia Power customers to see the second of three $25 credits on their bills

UPDATE: We have some good news for Georgia Power customers.

Customers will see the final $25 on their bills Friday, Sept.7.

Three credit payments were approved by the Public Service Commission when it ordered Georgia

Power to keep building two new reactors at Plant Vogtle.

Customers also received separate $25 in April and July.

Good news this morning for Georgia Power customers.

The company announcing that customers will see the second of three $25 dollar credits on their bills starting this month.

Those credits were approved by the Public Service Commission when it ordered Georgia Power to keep building two new reactors at Plant Vogtle.

The third and final $25 credit is expected to be issued in September.

