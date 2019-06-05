Gamestop breaks down why its struggling
(CNN) - Gamestop's business is struggling, and they are pointing the finger of blame, at players.
The company's first quarter sales dropped 13%.
Experts say free downloadable games are the go to lately.
So fewer game lovers are heading to brick and mortar stores.
Over the past 2 years, the retailer's stock lost more than half of its value.
Gamestop has already closed hundreds of stores.
The new CEO plans to cut costs and focus on successful parts of its business model.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Walmart making over employee uniforms
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Charmin's new Forever Roll
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Governor Brian Kemp OKs the rural broadband bill, but the 41 EMCS are asking for patience
- Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing
- Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation
- Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes