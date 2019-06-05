Gamestop breaks down why its struggling

(CNN) - Gamestop's business is struggling, and they are pointing the finger of blame, at players.

The company's first quarter sales dropped 13%.

Experts say free downloadable games are the go to lately.

So fewer game lovers are heading to brick and mortar stores.

Over the past 2 years, the retailer's stock lost more than half of its value.

Gamestop has already closed hundreds of stores.

The new CEO plans to cut costs and focus on successful parts of its business model.