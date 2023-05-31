TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Airlines introduced a new “all you can fly” pass Tuesday.

The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter Pass gives travelers access to unlimited travel from Sept. 2, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024.

Travelers can visit more than 85 U.S. and international U.S. destinations.

For a limited time, the airline said the pass will cost $299.

“Whether you want to soak up some sun on the beach or hit the ski slopes, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter pass is an unprecedented bargain at just $299 while supplies last,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Combined with the special early booking promotion, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy some supreme savings on fall and winter travel.”

Here are important things to know about the pass, according to Frontier:

Flights are now available to book and fly.

Non-promotional flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel.

Flights must be booked at flyfrontier.com.

Flights are subject to blackout periods.

Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

Access to all domestic and international destinations Frontier serves.

Taxes, fees and charges apply at the time of booking.

A fare of $0.01 will be charged for each segment booked.

Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed.

Travel is not eligible to earn miles or status.

Travel qualifies as activity and will extend your Frontier Miles expiration.

The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only allowed passenger to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges.

Your Pass will automatically renew unless you cancel.

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 but must be a resident of the United States. Pass holders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 years old must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old.

To learn more about the pass, visit Frontier’s website.