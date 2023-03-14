ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Tin Thanh Group Americas, a tire manufacturer, announced plans to establish its first United States operations which will be in the CSRA.

The company’s $68 million investment will create 1,031 new jobs.

Located at Walker Road in Fairfax, Tin Thanh Group Americas will build a new facility in Allendale County.

Tin Thanh Group Americas’ South Carolina location will allow the company to manufacture and retread large commercial vehicle tires, as well as operate its commercial tire leasing program.

Operations are expected to be online by September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Tin Thanh Group Americas team should email resumes to the company.

Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement Tuesday morning:

“This announcement once again shows the world has taken notice of the many benefits of doing business in South Carolina. This major $68 million investment and 1,031 new jobs will be transformative for Allendale. We proudly welcome our first Vietnamese Company, Tin Thanh Group Americas, to the state and look forward to creating a long-standing partnership.” Gov. Henry McMaster

Allendale County Council Chairman Matthew Connelly, also expressed his excitement for more job opportunities in the county, “Allendale County welcomes Tin Thanh Group Americas to our community, and we thank them for their investment in our future and our people. Each of the more than one thousand jobs will make a difference in the lives of a family in the region because good jobs and good economic development change lives. We look forward to working with this fine company, which is committed to sustainability and good values, bringing prosperity and progress to our area.”

