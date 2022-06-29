AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Downtown Augusta favorite, Mellow Mushroom, is getting a new look and a new location after having been in the same spot for 19 years.

They’ve been remodeling for close to a year and now they’re getting ready to open up their location on Broad Street.

“It’s going to be a new, fresh Mellow Mushroom. The old store was great, but it’s tired and it’s time to start fresh with a brand new, modern, and updated Mellow Mushroom,” said owner, Shawn Ledford.

The new location comes with some new additions like a grab-and-go menu for those looking for a quick bite, a separate to-go area with an entrance off 11th street, and more.

“We have a recessed patio that the doors open to Broad Street. During good weather, they’ll be open; if it’s bad weather, we can close those and open some interior windows that will allow that area to be part of the regular dining room,” said Ledford.

While there are some new additions, Mellow Mushroom’s still keeping the artwork it’s known for.

“There’s a lot of new stuff. I think people have been eager to see it. I can tell that from all of the forehead marks on the windows on Broad Street,” said Ledford.

Mellow Mushroom’s old location is open right now, but will close its doors on July 10th. They’ll then reopen at the new location on July 18th.

With all of the new changes, there was still one question left to ask: is there still going to be the same pizza that people have come to know and love?

“Absolutely, menu’s not changing. It’ll be the same great pizza that you’ve gotten for 19 years across the street,” said Ledford.

Mellow Mushroom is also currently hiring for the new location. You can visit their website and apply online of stop by the downtown location between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to apply in person.

The new location is located at 1102 Broad Street.