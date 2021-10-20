Finding the Perfect Ring for the Perfect Future

Is it time to start shopping for an engagement ring? Congratulations!

This is one of those exciting times of your life that can also be intimidating. Whether you are trying to not get caught up in the romance or you’re just trying to figure out where to start, we know that you want it to be done right! With that being said, the right ring will mean some research.

Whether you are shopping for rings together or if you want it to be a complete surprise, below we have listed some of the most important tips to consider before you head to a shop to find the perfect ring.

Apply these tips and you are going to be well on your way to a successful investment for your future.

1. Select a Shape

Round, Oval, Pear, Etc. The options can seem endless. Every shape (also known as a diamond cut) has its own personality. The shape refers to the diamond’s outline when viewed from face up. Without comparison, the most popular diamond shape is the round diamond. If you do not know her personal choice, consider her personality. Is she more of a classic and traditional person? If so, consider a princess or a round. Is she more vintage and unique? Then I would consider an oval or a pear.

The easiest way to know what shape she would be most interested in is to ask, but if you want to protect the surprise factor, there are other ways you can find out! You could talk to her friends or relatives, go see if she has a Pinterest board with inspiration, or shop for other jewelry together.

2. Make a Metal Choice

Traditionally, engagement rings are cast in yellow gold, white gold, or platinum. In more recent years, rose gold has become a contender for the others as a unique and modern alternative. One simple way to choose a metal is to look at her jewelry box. Since she is wearing it every day, it should match her style.

However, though it is important to consider style and personality for a metal choice, you must also consider lifestyle and budget. For example, some metals like platinum, are more scratch resistant!

3. Focus on the Carat Size

Size can be subjective.

When choosing the engagement ring, one of the biggest decisions will be what carat size you are looking for. This will require a balancing act of budget, style, and expectations. First it is important to know that carat size measures the diamond’s weight, not its dimensions.

According to tradition, there is an old saying that you should spend three months of your salary to buy your engagement ring, but realistically, the number shouldn’t be a saying, but rather a budget that you have set.

No matter what carat size you choose, the most important part is what the ring symbolizes. If she is particular about specifics, then you will want to focus on color and clarity. If she has her heart set on that 1.5 carat center stone, then you may find some flexibility with the characteristics of the diamond that are invisible to the naked eye. This can be the perfect solution to give her the size she is looking for at the price you’re comfortable with.

4. Scared of the Ring Sizing

Sizing and surprising can be difficult. If you don’t want to ask outwardly, there are some ways that you can subtly find out the right size. Sneaky can come with sizing. You can borrow a ring that she already owns and trace the circle on a piece of paper or slide it on your own finger and draw a line where it stops. A jeweler can use these estimates and come close to the perfect size or allow us to send you a ring sizer.

Aside from the simple fact that once you propose she will never want to take the ring off, having to fix sizing later can be tricky, especially if the band has accenting diamonds.

5. Don’t Forget the Wedding Band

It can be easy to get caught up in the idea of the perfect engagement ring, but it is only half of the equation. The wedding band is considered the physical symbol of your marriage, but it is often overlooked in comparison with the engagement ring.

With that in mind, consider what style of wedding band would go with the engagement ring you choose. They must fit together seamlessly. Some engagement rings do not allow for the band to lay flush against it and therefore you must consider the options of pavé, prong, or channel-set diamonds as well. Do not forget to consider the wedding band before committing to an engagement ring style.

Final Thoughts

These tips can absolutely help you start thinking about the process. It is not always easy to find the perfect fit, but that’s okay! We also have a staff of professionals that are ready to make this experience perfect for you and your loved one! Come in and ask all the questions you can think of and let us do our job, which is to help find you find the perfect fit now that you’ve found the perfect one.

Known for our expansive collection of engagement rings in the Augusta area, be sure and visit Windsor Fine Jewelers to find the perfect ring for the perfect future.