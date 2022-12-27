(WJBF) – With the Peach Bowl happening in Atlanta, and the National Championship game in Los Angeles next month, FBI Atlanta is warning fans to be careful with their tickets.

FBI Atlanta, Supervisory Special Agent, Aaron Seres talked about his own experience when trying to purchase tickets online.

If you’re looking for a ticket, be careful of which online seller you choose since scammers are posing as legitimate third-party sellers.

“You may go online and see some tickets for sale that look like they’re a really good price, but they’re from a seller, or maybe an online website that you haven’t seen before, and not a particular ticket broker location. If the ticket price looks too good to be true, it probably is. I have a personal story about that one. I went online, I was looking for the upcoming Georgia game, saw tickets for a hundred dollars each, in a section that normally goes for thousands of dollars. Obviously, that is not a legitimate opportunity. If you see something that’s too good to be true like that, that is not a place you want to send your money, it’s just an opportunity to try and rip you off,” said Seres.

Seres also has a warning for individuals trying to sell their tickets online as well.

“If you have a ticket, it has a barcode, it’s almost like cash, never post that online or anywhere else, because someone can use that scanned ticket to resell, or use that ticket to get into the game prior to the opportunity of you getting to use your ticket,” said Seres.

The FBI advises protecting the ticket barcodes like you would a credit card number.

So, if you are planning to sell your ticket the best way is to use a legitimate, secondary website that secures the transaction.