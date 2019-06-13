Experts predict drop in gas prices

U.S. (WJBF) Experts are predicting a huge drop in gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas is currently $2.72 a gallon. That’s 17-cents lower that this year’s high in early May.

Gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks. One analyst says U.S. drivers could be paying less than $2.50 a gallon in the next few months. He predicts the national average could drop even more to around $2.25.

If that happens, the analyst says nearly half the nation’s gas stations would probably sell gas for less than $2 a gallon.