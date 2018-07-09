Dress like a cow and get free Chick-Fil-A Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KXAN) - It's the most wonderful time of the year ... dressing like a cow to get free food from Chick-Fil-A.

Anyone who shows up to one of the restaurants Tuesday sporting a cow costume (or even an outfit with a cow on it) can get an entree for free from when the store opens to 7 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A has dubbed the event "Cow Appreciation Day," after the advertisements involving cows asking people to "Eat Mor Chikin." It's the 14th year the chain is doing the event. Last year, the restaurant says 1.8 million people participated.