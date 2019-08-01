Dog treat recall expands to 33 states

(WSPA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials, public health and regulatory officials in multiple states, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are looking into a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella linked to pig ear dog treats.

According to a news release on the CDC’s website, 127 people as of July 31 have been infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella in 33 states.

Those impacted range in age from less than 1 year to 90 years old.

According to the release, the illnesses started on dates ranging from June 16, 2015 to July 6, 2019.

On July 3, Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins and on July 26, Lennox Intl Inc recalled pig ears over Salmonella contamination concerns.

On Tuesday, Lennox expanded their recall.

According to the release, the CDC and the FDA recommend that people not purchase or feed any pig ear treats to dogs due to the possible contamination.

For more information on the recall, click here.

The CDC also has a list of steps that pet owners can take to keep their families healthy while feeding their pets. Click here for more information.