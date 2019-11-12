Disney Plus joins the streaming fray today

NEW YORK (AP) – The Disney Plus streaming service debuts today with an arsenal of marquee franchises including Marvel and Star Wars.

Disney Plus’s $7 a month price is about half of the $13 Netflix charges for its most popular plan, and there are discounts for paying for a full year up front. Disney is also offering a $13 package bundling Disney Plus with two other services it owns, Hulu and ESPN Plus. That’s $5 cheaper than signing up for each one individually.

Disney owns Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, though not everything in those libraries will be available right away because existing deals with rival services need to expire first.

Recent movies missing at launch include the animated Pixar movie “Coco” and the live-action “Beauty and the Beast.” Others like “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” haven’t been released for streaming yet. Disney expects 620 movies and 10,000 TV episodes by 2024, up from 500 movies and 7,500 episodes on Tuesday.

Disney Plus will have all 30 past seasons of “The Simpsons.” Original shows include “The Mandalorian,” set in the Star Wars universe, and one on the Marvel character Loki.