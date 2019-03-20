Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cones today

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

(WKRN) - Enjoy the first day of spring the right way -- with free ice cream!

You can celebrate the first day of Spring on Wednesday, March 20, with a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top at participating non-mall DQ and DQ Grill & Chill locations throughout the U.S.

Free ice cream cones are limited to one per customer while supplies last.

"We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with the return of warmer weather and bringing people together," said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. "We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can't wait to help spread smiles."

After Free Cone Day, DQ will be offering a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for 50 cents, which will be available only with the DQ mobile app from March 21 to 31.