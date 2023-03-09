AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is National “Slam the Scam” Day and a local organization is working hard to prevent elder fraud.

“They’re trying to imitate what we would consider our trusted agencies, like social security,” said Kathy Jones, Elder Rights Coordinator of the CSRA Area Agency on Aging

“Slam the Scam” Day was started by the Social Security Administration in 2020 to raise awareness about government-related scams.

Here at home, the CSRA Area Agency on Aging is doing its part to educate the elder community on how to combat these common scams.

“CSRA, unfortunately, is not immune to scams,” said Jones. “We know that they are continuing to grow and get better at what they are doing. We try to keep abreast of what is going on, what the newest are and how to help the public so that they don’t become a victim…especially our elders.”

According to the FBI, senior citizens lose more than three billion annually to scams and many are unlikely to report them.

Jones works to help seniors recognize red flags and empower them to report fraud.

“Don’t feel like you’ve been victimized and you did the wrong thing,” said Jones. “You were a victim of a crime.”

Jones reminds people that agencies will never ask you for your personal information.

“If it’s the legitimate agency, they already know that information.”

The Area Agency on Aging will hold an Elder Rights Conference in June to help keep seniors up-to-date on scamming efforts and how to avoid them.

“There are many ways to protect ourselves, but we just have to remain vigilant and not think it’s over and done,” said Jones. “Because, unfortunately, its the growing thing.”

For more information on the CSRA Area Agency on Aging, visit their website. To report a scam, visit the Social Security Administration’s scam site or the FBI’s contact page.