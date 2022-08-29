AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Comcast has announced a major upgrade to their internet services packages in the Augusta area.

The company states that Augusta is the first community in Georgia where they are now delivering download speeds of 2 gigabits per second (Gbps) over already existing home and business connections.

The multi-gig tier is reportedly available to half of the area, currently, with new homes added regularly.

The company also announced faster upload speeds to Xfinity customers who use xFi Complete, with up to 10 times faster upload speeds than current levels.

“During the pandemic, we saw how vital having a fast, reliable internet connection was,” said Jason Gumbs, Regional SVP at Comcast. “Our network investments will keep more Augustans connected with the speeds and technology they need.”

“We appreciate Comcast’s continued technology investments in Augusta,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis. “Comcast has been a great partner at helping us bridge the digital divide and connecting more residents and businesses with the power of the Internet.”

Visit Xfinity or Comcast Business to learn more.