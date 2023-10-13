AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A new facility is coming to Appling, expanding services for folks in the market for golf cars.

Club Car’s new warehouse isn’t only good for customers, but it’s bringing new jobs to Columbia County.

For many years Club Car has made it its mission to provide the best vehicle service in the golf community. Now, the manufacturer is providing more jobs to people and growing their resources.

“Any community what you really want is good jobs good companies with good company culture and all of those things Club Car fits into all of that and it just helps out the community the more jobs you have in the area the more people you have” said Russell Lahodny, Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

Club Car’s new warehouse will be located in the White Oak industrial park, where they already have one facility.

“they’re separate buildings but in the same park where there other facility is that was built in 2019 their original building is a little over 500,00 square feet this building is 105,000 square feet” said Rick Evans with Development Authority of Columbia County.

“fact that they’re investing back into our community and growing jobs in our area shows a lot about the company and the area as one of the target place to do business” said Lahodny.

The construction will be finished by December.