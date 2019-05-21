Coca-Cola to bring back New Coke

Coca Cola

(WJBF) - It failed in the 1980's, but Coca Cola is hoping to cash in on some nostalgia by bringing back New Coke.

CNN reports that Coca Cola is bringing releasing a limited number of New Coke cans in honor of the upcoming third season of "Stranger Things."

The third season of the hit Netflix show takes place in the summer of 1985, the year the company released the much maligned soda.

The new formula only lasted a few months, due to overwhelming consumer backlash. The original fomula was brought back as Coke Classic.

Consumers will have three opportunities to get one of 500,000 New Coke cans.

As a gift when they buy limited-edition "Stranger Things" Coke and Coke Zero Sugar glass bottles online starting Thursday

"Stranger Things" themed vending machines in select cities this summer

Purchase a gift or ticket at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta.

For those unwilling to try or revisit New Coke, the company will be selling "Stranger Things" themed cans of regular Coke and Coke Zero Sugar.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres July 4th.