Chick-fil-A ending two charity donations criticized by LGBTQ activists

(CNN/WJBF) – Chick-fil-A will no longer donate money to two charities with anti-LGBTQ views; The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The fast food chain announced Monday that starting next year it will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger.

Chick-fil-A’s donations and comments from its executives have caused controversy over the past several years.

CEO Dan Cathy has said the Atlanta-based fast food company supports quote “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

Gay rights groups have boycotted and opposed the chain over its stance on same-sex marriage.

In a statement, gay rights organization ‘GLAAD’ said customers and employees should quote “greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”