Cat food recalled after testing positive for salmonella

(CNN) – A cat food company is issuing a nation-wide recall over possible salmonella contamination.

The utah based company ‘Go Raw’ is recalling its ‘Quest’ brand two-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.

The recall was put into place after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Federal health officials say salmonella can not only affect animals that eat the products… but can be a risk to humans who handle it.

