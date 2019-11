(CNN) – The shopping website Retailmenot.com has created a new holiday.

They’re calling it “cash back day”— and it starts this Thursday.

You’ll get up to 20-percent cash back from participating online retailers — either through Venmo, Paypal, or as a bonus-value gift card.

Just sign up for a free account with “Retail Me Not,” activate the cash back offer for the retailer you’re interested in, then make your purchase.

