Business Venmo transactions over $600 taxed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A change from the IRS may complicate next tax season for small business owners who use apps like Venmo or PayPal.

The IRS requires payment processing apps to issue 1099-K forms to businesses once they hit a certain threshold. This year that threshold was lowered from $20,000 to $600.

“Initially, my gut reaction was it was going to hurt a lot of people because that is a lot lower than it used to be,” Sarah Hensley said.

Sarah Hensley rents out her house on Clarks Hill Lake year round and she uses apps like Venmo for payment.

“I think Venmo is still a really good avenue, you just have to make sure that you’re using it properly,” Hensley said.

The proper way to use Venmo means the account you use for your small business or side hustle is separate from your personal Venmo account.

“A lot of people don’t know that there’s a difference, but you can actually switch very easily from personal to business, making sure that all of your business transactions are business related and you’re having people send them as goods and services, not friends and family,” Hensley said.

The change only affects those who use Venmo for business purposes. It does not impact personal use like reimbursing a friend for coffee or sending a gift.

The change is a way the IRS can keep track of income.

“They’re just trying to, I guess, get people that are trying to go around the system,” Hensley said.

Hensley says if you accept payment through an app like she does, it’s a good idea to consult a tax specialist to make sure you’re not paying too much or too little.

The rule went into effect January 1st, so it doesn’t impact this tax season.