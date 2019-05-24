Burger King paying college tuition
(CNN) - College students can have it their way at Burger King.
The fast food chain announced Thursday it will pay off student loans.
It works like this, order food using their app.
Then, ask for the amount of your debt and you have entered the sweepstakes.
We know what you're thinking...you can only enter once each week.
Burger King will give away 30 prizes of $500 worth of student loans.
Then another whopping prize of $100,000 for one lucky player.
It ends June 6th.
