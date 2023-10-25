AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Businesses in the Augusta Exchange Shopping Center are coming and going. We talked to shoppers to find out how they feel about the change.

“It’s always good to see a new store,” said Gary Edge, shopper.

“But I hate to see stores closing too,” said Brenda Edge, shopper.

Five stores at the Augusta Exchange have closed in recent months. But a new store is open for business.

Shoppers made their way inside Brandsmart USA when it opened on Saturday.

“We bought furniture when it was Ashely’s now we’re buying furniture at Brandsmart” said Gary Edge.

Stores including Buy-Buy Baby, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and the Christmas Tree Shoppe have all closed in the last few months.

People we talked to say they would like to see more restaurants. But for now they way they will eat elsewhere.

“We mostly go to north Augusta we’re in south Carolina I’d sure like a Logans to go to South Carolina” said Edge.