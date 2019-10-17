Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream!  

One of the most requested flavors returns to stores beginning today.

Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie, available for the holidays!

