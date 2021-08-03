BBB warns of parking lot scams asking to ‘fix dents’

(WJBF) – A warning from the Better Business Bureau to stay alert in parking lots, after reports of persuasive strangers claiming to “fix” dents in your car on the spot.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

They’ll say they noticed dents on your car. It just so happens that they work at a body shop and can fix them for you while you’re shopping for much less than the shop would.

Don’t fall for it: victims say if you agree to the repairs, you’ll likely end up with a ruined car exterior.

The BBB offers these tips to avoid repair scams:

Alert store security if you are approached in a parking lot

Be wary of unsolicited offers

Don’t fall for high pressure sales tactics

Do your research before you do business

For other ways to protect yourself from scams visit bbb.org/avoidscams