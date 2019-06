If your child likes to read, they could receive a free book from Barnes and Noble.

The company is offering the reward as a way to encourage kids to read over their summer break.

All you have to do is sign your child up on their website and print out a reading log to fill out.

Bring the completed journal to the store between August 1st and the 31st and your child can choose the book from a list.

To view a list of free books, you can click here.