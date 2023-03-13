AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Officials at Augusta Regional Airport unveiled a new logo Monday morning.

The letters ‘AGS’ stand for the Advancing, Growing Stronger Campaign. It’s also the airport’s call letters when booking a flight.

The initiative started several years ago and has resulted in restroom renovation and a baggage carousel.

Executive Director, Herbert Judon, says the gates three and four rehabilitation project will add just under 2000 square feet to the terminal.

No completion date has been announced.