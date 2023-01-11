AUGUSTA (WJBF) – As the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delays and grounds flights across the United States, Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) says local flights have not been impacted…yet.

According to Lauren Smith, the Assistant Director of Marketing & Public Relations, for AGS, only one flight was delayed. It was scheduled to depart before 7 am, it will now take off at 9.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System — responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots — but there is no current time of restoration.

According to their Twitter page, Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.

The FAA goes on to say, “All flights currently in the sky are safe to land. Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.”

Smith says right now, they’re trying to figure everything out and they don’t know if any local flights will be delayed or grounded.

This is a developing story.