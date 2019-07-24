Amazon entering the real estate business

Business & Consumer

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amazon-Logo_138784

(CNN) – Amazon stepping into the real estate business.

The online retail giant is joining forces with brokerage company, Realogy Holdings, in a program called “Turn Key.”

Realogy is behind several mega brands like Coldwell Banker, Century 2 and Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 2 companies say Turn Key will connect home buyers to agent in their area.

Once a buyer closes on a home, Amazon promises to help them move in.

The retailer says it will give buyers up to $5,000 in smart home devices and free services like unpacking help, cleaning, furniture assembly and smart home setup.

It is available in 15 major cities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story