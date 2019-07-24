Amazon entering the real estate business

(CNN) – Amazon stepping into the real estate business.
The online retail giant is joining forces with brokerage company, Realogy Holdings, in a program called “Turn Key.”
Realogy is behind several mega brands like Coldwell Banker, Century 2 and Sotheby’s International Realty.
The 2 companies say Turn Key will connect home buyers to agent in their area.
Once a buyer closes on a home, Amazon promises to help them move in.
The retailer says it will give buyers up to $5,000 in smart home devices and free services like unpacking help, cleaning, furniture assembly and smart home setup.
It is available in 15 major cities.