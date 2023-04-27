AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam going on in the area.

According to their Facebook page, they’ve had reports of white males driving a white pick up truck in the south Aiken area, going door to door asking citizens if they would like to have their driveways re-blacktopped with material that is leftover from previous jobs.

Witnesses/victims told law enforcement that the men were wearing white coveralls covered with black tar.

ACSO says a few citizens had paid them to repair their driveways then they say the men just leave or give a reason for leaving and never return to do any work.

If you know anything about these incidents, contact the ACSO.