A sign is displayed in front of an Adidas retail store in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS – Adidas is withdrawing its challenge to a Black Lives Matter trademark application featuring three parallel stripes, two days after it contested the image with the U.S. Trademark Office.

On Monday, Adidas submitted a notice of opposition with the office, saying in the filing that it took issue with Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s application to trademark the use of three parallel yellow stripes on various items such as clothing and bags.

Now, Adidas has changed its mind, though it did not give a reason.

Adidas has vociferously protected its triple-stripe trademark for years.