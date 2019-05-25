6,690 pounds of Panera Bread at home Chicken Tortilla Soup recalled

The Texas-based Blount Fine Foods company is recalling about 6,690 pounds of chicken soup that might be contaminated with plastic.

The recall includes ready-to-eat Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup with the use-by date of July 5. The soup containers also include a lot code of 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom.

Soups in this batch were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in Arizona, Florida and Georgia.

According to the USDA, this recall only impacts Panera at Home products, and not any products sold in a Panera Bread restaurant.

If you have any questions about the recall, contact the Blount Fine Foods Consumer Care Team at 866-674-4519.