300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

(NEXSTAR) – Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.
Pizza sales have exploded during the pandemic. Domino’s last month reported a 30% spike in quarterly profits. On Monday it said that it was hiring more than 20,000 people to handle surging orders.
Franchisee NPC International said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations. The Leawood, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.
NPC owns 1,225 Pizza Huts and 385 Wendy’s restaurants in 27 states, 26 of which are in the CSRA. No word on if any local locations will be affected.
There are 6,700 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S.
In its filing, NPC said that closing stores not designed for pick-up or delivery will allow it to invest in smaller stores that can better handle online orders.
In May, Pizza Hut’s U.S. carryout and delivery sales reached an eight-year high, according to Yum Brands Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky, company that also owns KFC and Taco Bell.
But Pizza Hut’s U.S. sales grew just 1% in the April-June period; rival Domino’s Pizza, which has smaller, carryout-focused stores, posted a 20% jump in U.S. sales.
Yum Brands in a prepared statement said the stores being closed had underperformed others owned by NPC, and that shedding them would strengthen NPC’s remaining portfolio.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Greenlight given for civil rights investigation in death of Julian Lewis
- Suspect arrested in Eastview Drive shooting
- Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp, believed to be highest on Earth in over a century
- Mail delayed by weeks in Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, sorting machines removed in SC, union officials say
- New strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia could possibly more infectious than COVID-19
- Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS
- Grovetown City Administrator resigns, city fined by EPD for missing deadline to bring waste water treatment plant online
- Rapper to pay for funeral of young girl shot in dollhouse